Legg Mason Funds ICVC - Legg
LUSBAGH:LN
145.70
GBp
3.10
2.17%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
11.74 - 147.70
1年トータルリターン
12.86%
年初来リターン
1.60%
前日終値
142.60
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
145.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/12/2018)
219.207
設定日
06/20/2013
直近配当額 ( 03/01/2018)
0.2744
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.19%
ファンドマネージャ
LAUREN A ROMEO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RLI:US
ＲＬＩ
|149.90 千
|6.78 百万
|3.03
|
MTX:US
ﾐﾈﾗﾙｽﾞ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
|131.09 千
|6.76 百万
|3.02
|
MMI:US
ﾏｰｶｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ﾐﾘﾁｬｯﾌﾟ
|278.59 千
|6.69 百万
|2.99
|
MIC:CN
ｼﾞｪﾝﾜｰｽMIｶﾅﾀﾞ
|252.66 千
|6.49 百万
|2.90
|
APAM:US
ｱｰﾁｻﾞﾝ･ﾊﾟｰﾄﾅｰｽﾞ･ｱｾｯﾄﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ
|217.95 千
|6.44 百万
|2.88
|
GBX:US
ｸﾞﾘｰﾝﾌﾞﾗｲｱｰ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰｽﾞ
|126.60 千
|5.11 百万
|2.28
|
PSI:CN
ペーソン･システムズ
|475.40 千
|5.03 百万
|2.25
|
CAL:US
|194.03 千
|4.84 百万
|2.16
|
TECH:US
ﾊﾞｲｵﾃｸﾈ
|49.25 千
|4.70 百万
|2.10
|
LSTR:US
ﾗﾝﾄﾞｽﾀｰ･ｼｽﾃﾑ
|60.01 千
|4.69 百万
|2.10
企業概要
Legg Mason Funds ICVC - Legg Mason IF Royce US Smaller Companies Fund is a UCITS certified open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests principally in securities of smaller U.S. companies with emphasis placed on finding companies that possess excellent business strengths and/or prospects.
住所Legg Mason Funds ICVC
201 Bishopsgate
London EC4M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-207-070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.co.uk