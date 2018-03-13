ETFS Bullish USD vs G10 Curr
LUSB:LN
London
10.985
USD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
出来高
0
前日終値
10.985
52週レンジ
10.785 - 12.080
1年トータルリターン
-8.48%
出来高
0
前日終値
10.985
52週レンジ
10.785 - 12.080
1年トータルリターン
-8.78%
年初来リターン
-1.88%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.984
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
748.976
設定日
06/30/2014
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.01%
乖離率52週平均値
0.00%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.49%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-3.64%
3年トータルリターン
-2.59%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
ETFS Bullish USD vs G10 Currency Basket Securities is an ETC domiciled in Jersey. The product is designed to provide investors with a long exposure to the USD relative to a basket of G10 currencies by tracking the MSFXSM Diversified Dollar Long Basket Index (USD) (TR).
住所ETFS Foreign Exchange Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road
St. Helier, Jersey JE4 8P
Channel Islands
電話番号44-20-7448-4330
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com