Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LUSARCI:ID
88.11
USD
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
88.10 - 88.61
1年トータルリターン
-0.56%
年初来リターン
-0.05%
前日終値
88.10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
88.11
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
7.168
設定日
04/20/2007
直近配当額 ( 02/22/2018)
0.00005732
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.00%
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN KENNEDY / MARTIN R HANLEY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828V6:GOV
|1.20 千
|1.20 百万
|16.39
|
912828T7:GOV
|1.15 千
|1.15 百万
|15.70
|
912828Q8:GOV
|775.00
|775.46 千
|10.57
|
QJ201119:COR
|500.00
|500.71 千
|6.83
|
AM054300:COR
|500.00
|499.86 千
|6.82
|
912828S8:GOV
|450.00
|450.47 千
|6.14
|
LW610312:COR
|300.00
|300.36 千
|4.10
|
JK390333:COR
|250.00
|251.90 千
|3.43
|
EK063537:COR
|250.00
|250.89 千
|3.42
|
QZ993791:COR
|250.00
|250.32 千
|3.41
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset US Adjustable Rate Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective is to generate a high level of income and to limit the degree of fluctuation of its net asset value resulting from movements in interest rates. The Fund invests in various types of fixed income securities issued by US issuers.
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk