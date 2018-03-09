Plan 65 Plan de Pensiones
LUS65L:SM
19.10
EUR
0.05
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
18.82 - 19.37
1年トータルリターン
1.38%
年初来リターン
0.00%
前日終値
19.04
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Spain
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
19.09516
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
9.050
設定日
02/13/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Plan 65 Plan de Pensiones is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Spain. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests a maximum of 15% of its assets in equity and the rest in fixed-income securities. This pension plan targets those individuals with a retirement horizon.
住所Santander Pensiones EGFP SA
Camino Alto de Madrid
Boadilla del Monte
Madrid 28660
Spain
電話番号91-520-9033