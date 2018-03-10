Lupus Alpha Structure Sustai
LUPSSEM:GR
96.20
EUR
0.56
0.59%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
91.38 - 100.18
1年トータルリターン
4.96%
年初来リターン
-0.85%
前日終値
95.64
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
96.2
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
20.294
設定日
12/28/2012
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
0.2
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.21%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ972349:COR
|2.50 千
|2.51 百万
|12.91
|
EH367434:COR
|1.70 千
|1.78 百万
|9.12
|
EJ258721:COR
|1.70 千
|1.70 百万
|8.73
|
EK049741:COR
|1.55 千
|1.58 百万
|8.11
|
EI866934:COR
|1.50 千
|1.51 百万
|7.74
|
EH956672:COR
|1.30 千
|1.31 百万
|6.72
|
EJ136171:COR
|800.00
|833.79 千
|4.28
|
EJ514782:COR
|700.00
|705.02 千
|3.62
|
EJ348395:COR
|596.00
|597.32 千
|3.07
|
EK420735:COR
|500.00
|507.77 千
|2.61
企業概要
Lupus Alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is to participate in the positive equities trend in the Emerging Markets, particularly in those entities which follow sustainability principles. The Fund invests in fixed-income securities and derivaties which allows risk-hedged participation in equities.
住所Lupus alpha Investment GmbH
Speicherstrasse 49-51
D-60327 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
電話番号46-69-365058-7000
Webサイトwww.lupusalpha.com