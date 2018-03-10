Lupus alpha Fonds - Lupus al
LUPSECC:LX
256.18
EUR
1.07
0.42%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
213.93 - 262.08
1年トータルリターン
19.48%
年初来リターン
2.55%
前日終値
255.11
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
256.18
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
35.892
設定日
01/04/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANZ FUEHRER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.84%
企業概要
Lupus alpha Smaller Euro Champions is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in equities issued by small- and mid-cap companies that are part of the Dow Jones EURO STOXX TMI Small Cap Index. The Fund may also invest in large-cap companies.
住所Lupus alpha Investment S.A.
69, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号49-180-50-44-400
Webサイトwww.lupusalpha.com