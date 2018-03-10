Lupus alpha Fonds - Lupus al
LUPMDPA:LX
390.55
EUR
1.25
0.32%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
312.52 - 409.17
1年トータルリターン
23.87%
年初来リターン
-0.14%
前日終値
389.30
52週レンジ
312.52 - 409.17
1年トータルリターン
24.63%
年初来リターン
-0.14%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
ドイツ
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
390.55
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
648.738
設定日
08/06/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PETER C CONZATTI
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.83%
企業概要
Lupus alpha Smaller German Champions is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in equities issued by small- and mid-cap companies that are part of the MDAX Performance Index or SDAX Performance Index.
住所Lupus alpha Investment S.A.
69, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号49-180-50-44-400
Webサイトwww.lupusalpha.com