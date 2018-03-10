Lupus alpha Fonds - Lupus al
LUPALOP:LX
118.63
EUR
0.10
0.08%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
104.97 - 118.63
1年トータルリターン
12.69%
年初来リターン
2.22%
前日終値
118.53
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
118.63
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
138.913
設定日
01/21/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANZ FUEHRER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.33%
企業概要
Lupus alpha All Opportunities Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests mainly in global small- and mid-cap equities, equity related securities, fixed- and variable rate securities (including zero-coupon bonds, participation certificates and convertible bonds) and money market instruments.
住所Lupus alpha Investment S.A.
69, route d'Esch
L-1470 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号49-180-50-44-400
Webサイトwww.lupusalpha.com