Lunezia Fund PCC Ltd - Naga
LUNNAGA:TL
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
02/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lunezia Fund PCC Limited - Naga - Cell D is an closed-end fund incorporated in Gibraltar. The Fund's objective is The Fund's objective is to invest in real estate, whether directly or indirectly, through the acquisition of property holding companies. The real estate will be primarily in Italy but may also be located in other European territories.
住所Lunezia Fund PCC Ltd
46 The Sails Tower
Queensway Quay
PO Box 1403
Gibraltar
電話番号350 20076458
Webサイト
-