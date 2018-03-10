CCR Actions - Lundy
139.57
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
132.72 - 144.93
1年トータルリターン
5.33%
年初来リターン
-0.14%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
139.57
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
13.334
設定日
09/12/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
-
企業概要
CCR Actions - Lundy is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation over medium- and long-term. The Fund employs an active strategy by investing either directly or through other funds. The Fund is not constrained in its asset allocation to any specific asset class or geographic region and may invest up to 100% in either equity or debt securities.
住所UBS Asset Management France
69 Boulevard Haussmann
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-49-53-20-00
Webサイトwww.ubs.com