Lunar BCI Worldwide Flexible
LUNBWFA:SJ
108.34
ZAr
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
97.60 - 111.87
1年トータルリターン
7.63%
年初来リターン
0.09%
前日終値
108.35
52週レンジ
97.60 - 111.87
1年トータルリターン
7.89%
年初来リターン
0.09%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
108.34
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 03/12/2018)
60.569
設定日
06/03/2016
直近配当額 ( 03/02/2018)
0.293202
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.54%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.14%
経費率
1.77%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PE17239:SJ
African Infrastructure Inves
|8.52 百万
|8.57 百万
|14.72
|
DSY:SJ
ﾃﾞｨｽｶﾊﾞﾘｰ
|29.61 千
|5.51 百万
|9.46
|
FSR:SJ
ファーストランド
|67.00 千
|4.51 百万
|7.74
|
APN:SJ
ｱｽﾍﾟﾝ･ﾌｧｰﾏｹｱ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|15.00 千
|4.16 百万
|7.15
|
OMN:SJ
ｵﾑﾆｱ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|23.00 千
|3.40 百万
|5.85
|
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
|1.50 千
|3.30 百万
|5.66
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|225.00
|3.30 百万
|5.66
|
EQU:SJ
ｴｸｲﾃｽ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|150.00 千
|3.15 百万
|5.41
|
CAPC:LN
ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ&ｶｳﾝﾃｨｰｽﾞ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰｽﾞ
|55.00 千
|2.89 百万
|4.97
|
PSG:SJ
PSGｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|10.00 千
|2.70 百万
|4.64
企業概要
Lunar BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is to explore local and global investment opportunities in order achieve a high long term total return for investors by way of a worldwide flexible portfolio actively investing across different asset classes.
住所Boutique Collective Investments Pty
Ground Floor Acorn house
Old Oak Office Park
Belville
7530
電話番号Tel:+27 21 007 1500
Webサイトwww.bcis.co.za