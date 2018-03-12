Lunar BCI Worldwide Flexible

LUNBWFA:SJ
108.34
ZAr
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
97.60 - 111.87
1年トータルリターン
7.63%
年初来リターン
0.09%
前日終値
108.35
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
108.34
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 03/12/2018)
60.569
設定日
06/03/2016
直近配当額 ( 03/02/2018)
0.293202
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.54%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.14%
経費率
1.77%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
PE17239:SJ
African Infrastructure Inves
8.52 百万 8.57 百万 14.72
DSY:SJ
ﾃﾞｨｽｶﾊﾞﾘｰ
29.61 千 5.51 百万 9.46
FSR:SJ
ファーストランド
67.00 千 4.51 百万 7.74
APN:SJ
ｱｽﾍﾟﾝ･ﾌｧｰﾏｹｱ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
15.00 千 4.16 百万 7.15
OMN:SJ
ｵﾑﾆｱ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
23.00 千 3.40 百万 5.85
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
1.50 千 3.30 百万 5.66
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
225.00 3.30 百万 5.66
EQU:SJ
ｴｸｲﾃｽ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
150.00 千 3.15 百万 5.41
CAPC:LN
ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ&ｶｳﾝﾃｨｰｽﾞ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰｽﾞ
55.00 千 2.89 百万 4.97
PSG:SJ
PSGｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
10.00 千 2.70 百万 4.64
企業概要
Lunar BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is to explore local and global investment opportunities in order achieve a high long term total return for investors by way of a worldwide flexible portfolio actively investing across different asset classes.
住所
Boutique Collective Investments Pty
Ground Floor Acorn house
Old Oak Office Park
Belville
7530
電話番号
Tel:+27 21 007 1500
Webサイト
www.bcis.co.za