Lundmark & Co Fondforvaltnin
LUNAKEA:SS
126.23
SEK
1.54
1.24%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
126.23
資産総額 (SEK) ( -)
-
設定日
01/10/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
1.90%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
WDI:GR
ﾜｲﾔｰｶｰﾄﾞ
|5.60 千
|5.13 百万
|7.84
|
HOT:GR
ホッホティーフ
|3.50 千
|5.08 百万
|7.77
|
ORP:FP
ｵｰﾋﾟｱ
|4.35 千
|4.21 百万
|6.43
|
DSV:DC
DSV
|5.70 千
|3.68 百万
|5.62
|
ERF:FP
ﾕｰﾛﾌｨﾝ･ｻｲｴﾝﾃｨﾌｨｯｸ
|675.00
|3.37 百万
|5.15
|
DLG:IM
ﾃﾞﾛﾝｷﾞ
|12.40 千
|3.08 百万
|4.70
|
ARW:LN
ｱﾛｰ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|65.00 千
|2.86 百万
|4.36
|
BCP:PL
|1.00 百万
|2.68 百万
|4.09
|
PRU:LN
ﾌﾟﾙｰﾃﾞﾝｼｬﾙ
|12.00 千
|2.53 百万
|3.87
|
AR4:GR
ｱｳﾚﾘｽ･ｴｸｲﾃｨ･ｵﾎﾟﾁｭﾆﾃｨｰｽﾞ
|4.50 千
|2.52 百万
|3.85
企業概要
Lundmark & Co Fondforvaltning AB is an open-end fund incorporated in Sweden. The Fund's objective is to gain the greatest possible return against the Funds benchmark which is the MSCI Europe ex. Sweden, measured in SEK. The Fund invests its assets primarily in european equity and is normally fully invested.
住所Lundmark & Co Fondforvaltning AB
電話番号-
Webサイト
-