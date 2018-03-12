U.S. MBS
LUMSTRUU:IND
2,046.68
2.49
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/12
前日終値
2,044.19
52週レンジ
2,015.77 - 2,088.58
1年トータルリターン
1.53%
年初来リターン
-1.73%
前日終値
2,044.19
52週レンジ
2,015.77 - 2,088.58
1年トータルリターン
1.53%
年初来リターン
-1.73%
指数構成銘柄
0
値上り銘柄
0
値下り銘柄
0
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays US Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) Index tracks agency mortgage backed pass-through securities (both fixed-rate and hybrid ARM) guaranteed by Ginnie Mae (GNMA), Fannie Mae (FNMA), and Freddie Mac (FHLMC). The index is constructed by grouping individual TBA-deliverable MBS pools into aggregates or generics based on program, coupon and vintage.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイト
-