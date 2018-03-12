Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LUMMUAA:ID
106.43
USD
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/12
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/12/2018)
1.064
設定日
05/08/2007
52週レンジ
105.76 - 106.42
前日終値
106.42
1年トータルリターン
0.62%
年初来リターン
0.19%
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 03/12/2018)
1.064
設定日
05/08/2007
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN KENNEDY / MARTIN R HANLEY
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
0.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK846626:COR
|4.20 千
|4.20 百万
|0.42
|
EK816699:COR
|2.00 千
|2.00 百万
|0.20
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Fund PLC - Western Asset US Money Market Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective is to provide a reasonable level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund will invest primarily in high quality, short-term money market instruments denominated in U.S. dollars.
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk