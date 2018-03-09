IFM - Lumen Vietnam Fund
LUMENVN:LE
221.05
USD
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
166.09 - 220.59
1年トータルリターン
34.61%
年初来リターン
7.96%
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Vietnam
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
221.05
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/02/2018)
56.506
設定日
03/02/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
2.69%
企業概要
IFM - Lumen Vietnam Fund is an open-end UCITS investment fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term above-average capital gain. The Fund invests at least 51% of its assets in shares of corporates domiciled in or active in Vietnam, listed on exchanges.
住所IFM Independent Fund Management AG
Austrasse 9
Postfach 1121
LI 9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号423 235 04 50 TEL
Webサイトwww.ifm.li