IFM - Lumen Value Asia Fund
LUMENVA:LE
1,201.01
SGD
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,060.91 - 1,231.43
1年トータルリターン
13.96%
年初来リターン
1.98%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,201.01
資産総額 (百万 SGD) ( 03/02/2018)
18.048
設定日
12/08/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.25%
償還手数料
0.25%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
2.53%
企業概要
IFM - Lumen Value Asia Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term profit above average. The Fund invests in shares of companies which operate in Asia. The Fund does not track a specific benchmark, which allows uncoupled investment decisions.
住所IFM Independent Fund Management AG
Austrasse 9
Postfach 1121
LI 9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号423 235 04 50 TEL
Webサイトwww.ifm.li