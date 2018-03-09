Credit Agricole Lokacyjny
LUKLOKA:PW
131.51
PLN
0.04
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
129.23 - 131.57
1年トータルリターン
1.76%
年初来リターン
0.45%
前日終値
131.55
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Poland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
131.51
資産総額 (百万 PLN) ( 11/30/2017)
60.122
設定日
11/03/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PAWEL PISARCZYK
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.95%
経費率
1.98%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ708486:COR
|16.50 千
|16.62 百万
|18.74
|
EK827437:COR
|11.90 千
|11.92 百万
|13.44
|
EJ144175:COR
|5.61 千
|11.28 百万
|12.72
|
EI170441:COR
|7.00 千
|6.94 百万
|7.82
|
JV837030:COR
|6.00 千
|5.79 百万
|6.53
|
EJ523997:COR
|5.20 千
|5.25 百万
|5.92
|
EJ935620:COR
|2.40 千
|4.88 百万
|5.50
|
EJ247204:COR
|2.10 千
|4.23 百万
|4.77
|
EK176409:COR
|4.15 千
|4.16 百万
|4.69
|
EJ552841:COR
|4.00 千
|3.86 百万
|4.35
企業概要
Credit Agricole Short Duration Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Poland. The Fund's objective is to protect the real value of its assets. The Fund will invest its assets mainly in debt and money-market instruments, of which a minimum of 60% is issued or guaranteed by investment-grade entities and 60% are denominated in PLN. The Fund may invest up to 10% in other currencies.
住所BZ WBK Asset Management SA
Plac Wladyslawa Andersa 5
61-894 Poznan
Poland
電話番号48-061-855-73-22
Webサイトwww.arka.pl