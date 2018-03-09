Credit Agricole Lokacyjny

LUKLOKA:PW
131.51
PLN
0.04
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
129.23 - 131.57
1年トータルリターン
1.76%
年初来リターン
0.45%
前日終値
131.55
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Poland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
131.51
資産総額 (百万 PLN) ( 11/30/2017)
60.122
設定日
11/03/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PAWEL PISARCZYK
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.95%
経費率
1.98%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ708486:COR
16.50 千 16.62 百万 18.74
EK827437:COR
11.90 千 11.92 百万 13.44
EJ144175:COR
5.61 千 11.28 百万 12.72
EI170441:COR
7.00 千 6.94 百万 7.82
JV837030:COR
6.00 千 5.79 百万 6.53
EJ523997:COR
5.20 千 5.25 百万 5.92
EJ935620:COR
2.40 千 4.88 百万 5.50
EJ247204:COR
2.10 千 4.23 百万 4.77
EK176409:COR
4.15 千 4.16 百万 4.69
EJ552841:COR
4.00 千 3.86 百万 4.35
企業概要
Credit Agricole Short Duration Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Poland. The Fund's objective is to protect the real value of its assets. The Fund will invest its assets mainly in debt and money-market instruments, of which a minimum of 60% is issued or guaranteed by investment-grade entities and 60% are denominated in PLN. The Fund may invest up to 10% in other currencies.
住所
BZ WBK Asset Management SA
Plac Wladyslawa Andersa 5
61-894 Poznan
Poland
電話番号
48-061-855-73-22
Webサイト
www.arka.pl