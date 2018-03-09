Credit Agricole Dynamiczny P
LUKDYNA:PW
199.81
PLN
0.70
0.35%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
183.19 - 205.62
1年トータルリターン
8.52%
年初来リターン
-0.03%
前日終値
199.11
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Poland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
199.81
資産総額 (百万 PLN) ( 11/30/2017)
85.973
設定日
09/26/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PAWEL PISARCZYK / JAKUB PLOTKA
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.75%
経費率
2.94%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QJ120366:COR
|5.10 千
|5.01 百万
|5.85
|
JK564289:COR
|5.00 千
|4.80 百万
|5.61
|
EJ412726:COR
|4.10 千
|4.30 百万
|5.02
|
UV825938:COR
|4.00 千
|3.69 百万
|4.31
|
PEO:PW
|28.70 千
|3.61 百万
|4.22
|
EI755966:COR
|2.60 千
|2.96 百万
|3.45
|
PZU:PW
|86.79 千
|2.88 百万
|3.36
|
QZ752425:COR
|2.30 千
|2.09 百万
|2.44
|
PKO:PW
|73.53 千
|2.07 百万
|2.42
|
ALR:PW
|36.61 千
|1.98 百万
|2.32
企業概要
Credit Agricole Polish Balanced Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Poland. The Fund's aim is capital growth. The Fund invests its assets in shares and WIG20 Index futures (40-70%), debt and money market instruments (20% of which a minimum 60% must be issued in Poland). The Fund will invest 66% of its assets denominated in PLN and a maximum of 10% in other currencies.
住所BZ WBK Asset Management SA
Plac Wladyslawa Andersa 5
61-894 Poznan
Poland
電話番号48-061-855-73-22
Webサイトwww.arka.pl