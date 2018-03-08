L&G UK Alpha G25-Pen
LUKAG25:LN
2,373.90
GBp
1.40
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,217.40 - 2,626.90
1年トータルリターン
5.00%
年初来リターン
-7.28%
前日終値
2,372.50
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
2,373.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
44.096
設定日
12/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G UK Alpha - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve growth in capital. The Fund invests primarily in company shares from a small number of UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com