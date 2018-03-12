Western Asset Institutional
LUIXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
更新日時 2018/03/12
残存期間
38
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/09/2018)
689.514
設定日
09/03/2013
52週レンジ
1.28 - 1.28
始値
0.00
52週レンジ
1.28 - 1.28
残存期間
38
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/09/2018)
689.514
設定日
09/03/2013
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
0.10%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796PA:GOV
|100.00 千
|99.82 百万
|13.84
|
912796PB:GOV
|60.00 千
|59.87 百万
|8.30
|
912828V6:GOV
|40.00 千
|40.07 百万
|5.56
|
912796PN:GOV
|40.00 千
|39.76 百万
|5.51
|
912796LN:GOV
|25.00 千
|25.00 百万
|3.47
|
912796LS:GOV
|25.00 千
|24.97 百万
|3.46
|
912796PG:GOV
|25.00 千
|24.92 百万
|3.46
|
912796PH:GOV
|25.00 千
|24.90 百万
|3.45
|
912796PM:GOV
|25.00 千
|24.86 百万
|3.45
|
912828Q8:GOV
|20.00 千
|20.01 百万
|2.77
企業概要
Western Asset Institutional U.S. Treasury Obligations Money Market Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks maximum current income. The Fund invests all of its assets in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury, including U.S. treasury bills, notes and bonds, and in repurchase agreements secured by these obligations.
住所Legg Mason Partners Money Market Tru
620 Eighth Avenue
New York, New York 10018
電話番号-
Webサイト
-