Leadenhall Ucits Ils Fund PL
LUILIAU:ID
102.10
USD
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
100.24 - 104.62
1年トータルリターン
-0.68%
年初来リターン
1.22%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
102.1049
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/02/2018)
235.860
設定日
01/04/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Leadenhall UCITS ILS Fund PLC is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to achieve risk adjusted absolute returns. The Fund invests in insurance linked bonds (being catastrophe bonds) and other permitted insurance linked investments, being preferred shares, closed-ended fund shares and exchange based derivatives.
住所Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP
St. Helen's, 1 Undershaft
London EC3A 8ND
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7746-1409 Tel
Webサイトwww.leadenhallcp.com