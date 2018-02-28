Lux-Investment Professionals
LUIGWDC:LX
125.80
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
118.12 - 128.65
1年トータルリターン
2.32%
年初来リターン
-2.11%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
125.8
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
06/30/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BRUNO TOYE / JAN VANTOMME
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lux-Investment Professionals SICAV-FIS SA - Investor Global Winners is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth primarily from a portfolio of investments in equities and equity-related securities of global companies that are undervalued in the securities markets.
住所Lux-Investment Partners SICAV-FIS
1, Place de Metz
L-1930 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-