SEB Green Bond Fund
LUHNCHK:LX
98.738
SEK
0.040
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
98.681 - 100.009
1年トータルリターン
-0.26%
年初来リターン
-0.52%
前日終値
98.778
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
98.738
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
82.502
設定日
04/17/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARIANNE GUT
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JV651670:COR
|37.00 千
|3.80 百万
|4.17
|
JK478079:COR
|4.20 千
|3.50 百万
|3.85
|
EK508655:COR
|3.30 千
|2.77 百万
|3.05
|
EK149408:COR
|2.30 千
|2.70 百万
|2.97
|
LW284636:COR
|2.50 千
|2.50 百万
|2.75
|
LW849823:COR
|3.00 千
|2.47 百万
|2.72
|
QJ646313:COR
|2.20 千
|2.25 百万
|2.47
|
EK926228:COR
|2.20 千
|2.24 百万
|2.47
|
UV650603:COR
|2.00 千
|2.11 百万
|2.32
|
EJ752586:COR
|2.00 千
|2.07 百万
|2.28
企業概要
SEB Green Bond Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve an adequate return while minimizing risk and taking ecological, social and cultural investment criteria into consideration. The Fund invests primarily in green bonds globally, where the proceeds are allocated to projects that have a benefit on the environment.
住所ST/S6, 106 40
Stockholm
電話番号352-2-66-82-1 Tel
Webサイトwww.sebgroup.lu