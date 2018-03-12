US Gov/Credit
LUGCTRUU:IND
2,295.12
3.02
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/12
前日終値
2,292.10
52週レンジ
2,249.67 - 2,358.35
1年トータルリターン
2.02%
年初来リターン
-2.27%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays US Government/Credit Bond Index is a broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the non-securitized component of the US Aggregate Index. It includes investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities.
