fLAB Funds SICAV- fLAB Satel
LUFLSHG:LX
Pending Listing
GBP
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
11.253
設定日
02/19/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OSCAR ALVAREZ
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.91%
経費率
-
企業概要
fLAB Funds SICAV - fLAB Sattelite is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth through a tactical and dynamic balanced portfolio. The Fund invests in liquidities, short term debt instruments listed on a stock exchange or traded on a regulated market.
住所fLAB fUNDS Sicav
42 Rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.flabfunds.com