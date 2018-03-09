Lufa Multimercado Credito Pr
LUFAFF:BZ
1.56
BRL
0.00
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.33 - 1.55
1年トータルリターン
14.96%
年初来リターン
4.93%
前日終値
1.55
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.556463
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
46.570
設定日
03/31/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VERTFOF:BZ
Vertice FOF Macro Multimerca
|794.67 千
|14.63 百万
|33.37
|
IDKA3FI:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Pre
|387.11 千
|4.36 百万
|9.94
|
LSALOCA:BZ
Vertice FOF Long & Short Alo
|132.88 千
|3.95 百万
|9.02
|
SPXRCRS:BZ
Vertice SPX Raptor FIC FI Mu
|2.00 百万
|3.08 百万
|7.03
|
FIFMULX:BZ
Itau Fund of Funds Multigest
|417.27 千
|2.72 百万
|6.20
|
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
|192.78 千
|2.65 百万
|6.04
|
ITRFIMA:BZ
Itau Renda Fixa Imab5+ FIC F
|142.47 千
|2.60 百万
|5.93
|
MGLBEQ:BZ
FOF Multi Global Equities Mu
|94.79 千
|1.91 百万
|4.36
|
ITVRFIB:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Ima
|1.07 百万
|1.74 百万
|3.96
|
VERTIHP:BZ
Itau Hedge Plus Vertice Mult
|61.06 千
|1.42 百万
|3.25
企業概要
Lufa Multimercado Credito Privado FIC FI Investimento no Exterior is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br