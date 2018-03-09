Liability Solutions Funds II
LS3TFLG:ID
10.00
GBP
0.00
0.00%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
10.00 - 10.00
前日終値
10.00
10.00 - 10.00
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10
資産総額 (EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
100.000
設定日
02/15/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Liability Solutions Funds III GBP Tailored Fund LIII is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective of the Fund seeks to provide a return which may reflect that of a profile of fixed-rate cashflows. The Fund will invest in a broad range of securities, including derivatives, fixed income securities and equity securities.
住所BlackRock Inc
JP Morgan House
International Financial Services Ctr
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号+44-20-7668-8007 Tel
Webサイトwww.blackrock.com