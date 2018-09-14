LO Funds CH - Swiss Equity F

LOSETMD:SW
146.88
CHF
0.06
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
136.65 - 151.46
1年トータルリターン
2.77%
年初来リターン
-0.32%
前日終値
146.94
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Switzerland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
146.88
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 09/13/2018)
52.599
設定日
03/22/2010
直近配当額 ( 11/27/2017)
2.79
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.90%
ファンドマネージャ
BENOIT VAUCHER / NICOLAS MIESZKALSKI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
0.70%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
NESN:SW
ネスレ
129.35 千 9.95 百万 20.03
NOVN:SW
ﾉﾊﾞﾙﾃｨｽ
102.22 千 7.69 百万 15.49
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
29.42 千 6.49 百万 13.07
UBSG:SW
UBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
117.84 千 1.81 百万 3.64
ZURN:SW
ﾁｭｰﾘｯﾋ･ｲﾝｼｭﾗﾝｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
4.47 千 1.32 百万 2.65
SIKA:SW
シーカ
8.28 千 1.14 百万 2.29
ABBN:SW
ＡＢＢ
50.32 千 1.09 百万 2.20
SOON:SW
ｿﾉﾊﾞ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
6.11 千 1.09 百万 2.19
STMN:SW
ストラウマン・ホールディング
1.23 千 929.41 千 1.87
TECN:SW
ﾃｶﾝ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
3.78 千 910.02 千 1.83
企業概要
LO Funds (CH) - Swiss Equity Factor Enhanced is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund's objective is to track the Swiss Market Index (SMI) as closely as possible while minimizing transaction costs. The Fund invests in a representative sample of underlying securities contained in the reference index (Optimized sampling index replication methodology).
住所
Lombard Odier Asset Management SW SA
Avenue des Morgines 6
CH - 1213 Petit-Lancy
Switzerland
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com