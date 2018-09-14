LO Funds CH - Swiss Equity F
LOSETMD:SW
146.88
CHF
0.06
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
136.65 - 151.46
1年トータルリターン
2.77%
年初来リターン
-0.32%
前日終値
146.94
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Switzerland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
146.88
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 09/13/2018)
52.599
設定日
03/22/2010
直近配当額 ( 11/27/2017)
2.79
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.90%
ファンドマネージャ
BENOIT VAUCHER / NICOLAS MIESZKALSKI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
0.70%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NESN:SW
ネスレ
|129.35 千
|9.95 百万
|20.03
|
NOVN:SW
ﾉﾊﾞﾙﾃｨｽ
|102.22 千
|7.69 百万
|15.49
|
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
|29.42 千
|6.49 百万
|13.07
|
UBSG:SW
UBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|117.84 千
|1.81 百万
|3.64
|
ZURN:SW
ﾁｭｰﾘｯﾋ･ｲﾝｼｭﾗﾝｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|4.47 千
|1.32 百万
|2.65
|
SIKA:SW
シーカ
|8.28 千
|1.14 百万
|2.29
|
ABBN:SW
ＡＢＢ
|50.32 千
|1.09 百万
|2.20
|
SOON:SW
ｿﾉﾊﾞ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|6.11 千
|1.09 百万
|2.19
|
STMN:SW
ストラウマン・ホールディング
|1.23 千
|929.41 千
|1.87
|
TECN:SW
ﾃｶﾝ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|3.78 千
|910.02 千
|1.83
企業概要
LO Funds (CH) - Swiss Equity Factor Enhanced is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund's objective is to track the Swiss Market Index (SMI) as closely as possible while minimizing transaction costs. The Fund invests in a representative sample of underlying securities contained in the reference index (Optimized sampling index replication methodology).
住所Lombard Odier Asset Management SW SA
Avenue des Morgines 6
CH - 1213 Petit-Lancy
Switzerland
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com