LO Selection - Valdeoli

LOSELPA:LX
1,104.90
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,080.92 - 1,134.79
1年トータルリターン
-0.17%
年初来リターン
-0.59%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,104.901
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
21.840
設定日
01/24/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.79%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BNPICMI:LX
BNPﾊﾟﾘﾊﾞ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨｷｬｯｼｭ欧州
30.43 千 4.25 百万 19.22
LOSTEIA:LX
LO Funds - Short-Term Money
30.87 千 3.47 百万 15.71
LRE:SM
ﾗｰﾙ･ｴｽﾊﾟｰﾆｬ･ﾘｱﾙ･ｴｽﾃｰﾄ
185.00 千 1.77 百万 8.00
NBSDEIA:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ短期新興国市
94.70 千 981.06 千 4.44
NBSDEUI:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ短期新興国市
91.74 千 877.73 千 3.97
LOCNBIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
46.14 千 869.47 千 3.93
GAUKARI:LX
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ英国ｱﾌﾞｿﾙｰﾄ･ﾘﾀｰ
107.44 千 776.36 千 3.51
OMEIEHA:ID
ｵｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾐｭｰﾁｭｱﾙ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀ
462.98 千 771.74 千 3.49
FPCEIAE:LN
FPｸﾗｯｸｽ･ﾖｰﾛﾋﾟｱﾝ･ｽﾍﾟｼｬﾙ･ｼﾁｭｴｰ
128.42 千 731.87 千 3.31
RDSA:LN
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ﾀﾞｯﾁ･ｼｪﾙ
19.80 千 589.45 千 2.67
企業概要
LO Selection - Valdeoli is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities including convertible bonds, equity and equity-equivalent securities, financial derivative instruments exposed to equities, currencies and commodities.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com