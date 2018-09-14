LO Selection - Valdeoli
LOSELPA:LX
1,104.90
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,080.92 - 1,134.79
1年トータルリターン
-0.17%
年初来リターン
-0.59%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,104.901
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
21.840
設定日
01/24/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.79%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BNPICMI:LX
BNPﾊﾟﾘﾊﾞ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨｷｬｯｼｭ欧州
|30.43 千
|4.25 百万
|19.22
|
LOSTEIA:LX
LO Funds - Short-Term Money
|30.87 千
|3.47 百万
|15.71
|
LRE:SM
ﾗｰﾙ･ｴｽﾊﾟｰﾆｬ･ﾘｱﾙ･ｴｽﾃｰﾄ
|185.00 千
|1.77 百万
|8.00
|
NBSDEIA:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ短期新興国市
|94.70 千
|981.06 千
|4.44
|
NBSDEUI:ID
ﾆｭｰﾊﾞｰｶﾞｰ･ﾊﾞｰﾏﾝ短期新興国市
|91.74 千
|877.73 千
|3.97
|
LOCNBIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|46.14 千
|869.47 千
|3.93
|
GAUKARI:LX
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ英国ｱﾌﾞｿﾙｰﾄ･ﾘﾀｰ
|107.44 千
|776.36 千
|3.51
|
OMEIEHA:ID
ｵｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾐｭｰﾁｭｱﾙ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀ
|462.98 千
|771.74 千
|3.49
|
FPCEIAE:LN
FPｸﾗｯｸｽ･ﾖｰﾛﾋﾟｱﾝ･ｽﾍﾟｼｬﾙ･ｼﾁｭｴｰ
|128.42 千
|731.87 千
|3.31
|
RDSA:LN
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ﾀﾞｯﾁ･ｼｪﾙ
|19.80 千
|589.45 千
|2.67
企業概要
LO Selection - Valdeoli is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities including convertible bonds, equity and equity-equivalent securities, financial derivative instruments exposed to equities, currencies and commodities.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com