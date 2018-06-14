LO Selection - Conservative

LOSCUPD:LX
111.30
USD
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
108.50 - 114.34
1年トータルリターン
2.41%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
前日終値
111.33
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
111.2952
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
91.537
設定日
10/06/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.89%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LCSHUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
254.34 千 6.75 百万 7.44
LSVBUIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
34.75 千 4.02 百万 4.43
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
226.40 千 2.83 百万 3.11
LOULUNA:LX
LO Funds - Ultra Low Duratio
245.00 千 2.48 百万 2.74
GSGEMIA:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
100.10 千 1.57 百万 1.73
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
214.77 千 1.39 百万 1.53
LOCL:LN
L&G LOIM Emerging Market Loc
121.77 千 1.37 百万 1.51
PEBEUMA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
78.50 千 815.80 千 0.90
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
30.17 千 760.49 千 0.84
LOGCBIA:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
44.13 千 448.93 千 0.49
企業概要
LO Selection - The Conservative (USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities and other financial vehicles worldwide.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com