LO Selection - Conservative
LOSCUPD:LX
111.30
USD
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
108.50 - 114.34
1年トータルリターン
2.41%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
前日終値
111.33
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
111.2952
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
91.537
設定日
10/06/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.89%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LCSHUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|254.34 千
|6.75 百万
|7.44
|
LSVBUIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
|34.75 千
|4.02 百万
|4.43
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|226.40 千
|2.83 百万
|3.11
|
LOULUNA:LX
LO Funds - Ultra Low Duratio
|245.00 千
|2.48 百万
|2.74
|
GSGEMIA:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
|100.10 千
|1.57 百万
|1.73
|
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|214.77 千
|1.39 百万
|1.53
|
LOCL:LN
L&G LOIM Emerging Market Loc
|121.77 千
|1.37 百万
|1.51
|
PEBEUMA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
|78.50 千
|815.80 千
|0.90
|
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|30.17 千
|760.49 千
|0.84
|
LOGCBIA:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
|44.13 千
|448.93 千
|0.49
企業概要
LO Selection - The Conservative (USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities and other financial vehicles worldwide.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com