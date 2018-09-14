LO Selection - Conservative

LOSCUPA:LX
109.98
USD
0.08
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
109.75 - 114.35
1年トータルリターン
-0.64%
年初来リターン
-1.78%
前日終値
109.90
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
109.9841
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
85.511
設定日
04/05/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CYRIL CAILLAULT / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.89%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LCSHUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
257.86 千 6.83 百万 7.57
LSVBUIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
40.27 千 4.62 百万 5.12
LOULUNA:LX
LO Funds - Ultra Low Duratio
333.88 千 3.40 百万 3.77
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
415.20 千 2.73 百万 3.02
PPEMUNA:LX
Priviledge - Payden Emerging
183.00 千 1.79 百万 1.99
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
161.89 千 1.76 百万 1.95
LOCL:LN
L&G LOIM Emerging Market Loc
121.77 千 1.24 百万 1.38
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
37.46 千 977.23 千 1.08
PEBEUMA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
96.74 千 929.22 千 1.03
LOGCBIA:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
44.13 千 449.25 千 0.50
企業概要
LO Selection - The Conservative (USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities and other financial vehicles worldwide.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com