LO Selection - Conservative
LOSCUPA:LX
109.98
USD
0.08
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
109.9841
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
85.511
設定日
04/05/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CYRIL CAILLAULT / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.89%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LCSHUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|257.86 千
|6.83 百万
|7.57
|
LSVBUIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
|40.27 千
|4.62 百万
|5.12
|
LOULUNA:LX
LO Funds - Ultra Low Duratio
|333.88 千
|3.40 百万
|3.77
|
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|415.20 千
|2.73 百万
|3.02
|
PPEMUNA:LX
Priviledge - Payden Emerging
|183.00 千
|1.79 百万
|1.99
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|161.89 千
|1.76 百万
|1.95
|
LOCL:LN
L&G LOIM Emerging Market Loc
|121.77 千
|1.24 百万
|1.38
|
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|37.46 千
|977.23 千
|1.08
|
PEBEUMA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
|96.74 千
|929.22 千
|1.03
|
LOGCBIA:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
|44.13 千
|449.25 千
|0.50
企業概要
LO Selection - The Conservative (USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities and other financial vehicles worldwide.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com