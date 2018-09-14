LO Selection - The Balanced

LOSBPAC:LX
114.59
CHF
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
113.91 - 121.03
1年トータルリターン
-0.45%
年初来リターン
-3.18%
前日終値
114.61
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
114.5927
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 09/13/2018)
220.456
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CYRIL CAILLAULT / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
2.13%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LOCBIAC:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
602.74 千 13.64 百万 6.07
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
258.00 千 4.32 百万 1.92
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
157.59 千 4.08 百万 1.82
LOCL:LN
L&G LOIM Emerging Market Loc
375.38 千 3.81 百万 1.70
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
351.38 千 3.80 百万 1.69
PPESCNA:LX
Priviledge - Payden Emerging
368.53 千 3.60 百万 1.60
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
536.97 千 3.50 百万 1.56
PEBECNA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
242.84 千 2.27 百万 1.01
LOIACSH:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
108.50 千 1.07 百万 0.47
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
269.74 267.85 千 0.12
企業概要
LO Selection - The Balanced (CHF) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, equity and equity equivalent securities.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com