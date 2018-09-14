LO Selection - The Balanced
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
113.91 - 121.03
1年トータルリターン
-0.45%
年初来リターン
-3.18%
前日終値
114.61
年初来リターン
-3.18%
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
114.5927
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 09/13/2018)
220.456
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CYRIL CAILLAULT / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
2.13%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LOCBIAC:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|602.74 千
|13.64 百万
|6.07
|
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
|258.00 千
|4.32 百万
|1.92
|
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|157.59 千
|4.08 百万
|1.82
|
LOCL:LN
L&G LOIM Emerging Market Loc
|375.38 千
|3.81 百万
|1.70
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|351.38 千
|3.80 百万
|1.69
|
PPESCNA:LX
Priviledge - Payden Emerging
|368.53 千
|3.60 百万
|1.60
|
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|536.97 千
|3.50 百万
|1.56
|
PEBECNA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
|242.84 千
|2.27 百万
|1.01
|
LOIACSH:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
|108.50 千
|1.07 百万
|0.47
|
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|269.74
|267.85 千
|0.12
企業概要
LO Selection - The Balanced (CHF) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, equity and equity equivalent securities.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com