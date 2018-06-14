LO Selection - Global Fixed
LOSBCMA:LX
115.04
CHF
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
115.04 - 119.33
1年トータルリターン
-2.04%
年初来リターン
-2.95%
前日終値
115.07
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
115.0417
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
743.602
設定日
10/08/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIPPE DONNET / MANUEL STREIFF
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
0.81%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|39.28 千
|32.20 百万
|4.21
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|2.37 百万
|23.99 百万
|3.14
|
LOCL:LN
L&G LOIM Emerging Market Loc
|2.54 百万
|23.24 百万
|3.04
|
9128282A:GOV
|23.10 千
|17.02 百万
|2.23
|
AM737647:COR
|11.13 千
|11.74 百万
|1.54
|
912810RZ:GOV
|14.00 千
|10.73 百万
|1.40
|
912803BD:COR
|15.40 千
|10.51 百万
|1.37
|
912803EH:GOV
|28.60 千
|10.33 百万
|1.35
|
ED154470:COR
|7.70 千
|10.25 百万
|1.34
|
AL420516:COR
|10.05 千
|9.30 百万
|1.22
企業概要
LO Selection - Global Fixed Income Opportunities is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund is a long-only global fixed income securities fund that aims to invest in a whole range of fixed-income opportunities. The Fund aims to preserve capital while seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Fund will invest across global fixed markets, both investment grade and high yield.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com