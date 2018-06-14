LO Selection - Global Fixed

LOSBCMA:LX
115.04
CHF
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
115.04 - 119.33
1年トータルリターン
-2.04%
年初来リターン
-2.95%
前日終値
115.07
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
115.0417
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
743.602
設定日
10/08/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIPPE DONNET / MANUEL STREIFF
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
0.81%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
39.28 千 32.20 百万 4.21
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
2.37 百万 23.99 百万 3.14
LOCL:LN
L&G LOIM Emerging Market Loc
2.54 百万 23.24 百万 3.04
9128282A:GOV
23.10 千 17.02 百万 2.23
AM737647:COR
11.13 千 11.74 百万 1.54
912810RZ:GOV
14.00 千 10.73 百万 1.40
912803BD:COR
15.40 千 10.51 百万 1.37
912803EH:GOV
28.60 千 10.33 百万 1.35
ED154470:COR
7.70 千 10.25 百万 1.34
AL420516:COR
10.05 千 9.30 百万 1.22
企業概要
LO Selection - Global Fixed Income Opportunities is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund is a long-only global fixed income securities fund that aims to invest in a whole range of fixed-income opportunities. The Fund aims to preserve capital while seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Fund will invest across global fixed markets, both investment grade and high yield.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com