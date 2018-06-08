LO Selection - Antara
LOSANPA:LX
1,180.59
EUR
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,165.95 - 1,208.72
1年トータルリターン
-0.10%
年初来リターン
-0.27%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/07/2018)
1,180.592
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/07/2018)
13.181
設定日
06/13/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.75%
償還手数料
0.75%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.67%
企業概要
LO Selection - Antara is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities including convertible bonds, equity securities, derivative instruments exposed to equities, bonds and currencies, and Cash equivalents.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com