Lirio FIC FIM CP
LORIOCP:BZ
1.68
BRL
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.54 - 1.68
1年トータルリターン
8.42%
年初来リターン
6.33%
前日終値
1.68
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
1.679429
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
21.517
設定日
04/24/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
VERTFOF:BZ
Vertice FOF Macro Multimerca
|393.87 千
|7.94 百万
|36.91
|
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
|200.22 千
|2.88 百万
|13.39
|
LSALOCA:BZ
Vertice FOF Long & Short Alo
|83.23 千
|2.74 百万
|12.71
|
IDKA3FI:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Pre
|176.12 千
|2.08 百万
|9.67
|
SPXRCRS:BZ
Vertice SPX Raptor FIC FI Mu
|1.00 百万
|1.83 百万
|8.49
|
MSTLBII:BZ
Itau FOF Master Long Bias II
|68.32 千
|1.28 百万
|5.96
|
FIFMULX:BZ
Itau Fund of Funds Multigest
|175.84 千
|1.22 百万
|5.65
|
FOFSTRP:BZ
Itau Vertice Fof Global Str
|59.11 千
|593.68 千
|2.76
|
IVIBVEQ:BZ
Itau Vertice Ibovespa Equiti
|40.78 千
|487.40 千
|2.26
|
IPCDRFC:BZ
Itau Private Credito Diferen
|20.50 千
|468.09 千
|2.18
企業概要
Lorio Multimercado FIC FI Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br