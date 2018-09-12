Lirio FIC FIM CP

LORIOCP:BZ
1.68
BRL
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.54 - 1.68
1年トータルリターン
8.42%
年初来リターン
6.33%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1.68
52週レンジ
1.54 - 1.68
1年トータルリターン
8.88%
年初来リターン
6.33%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
1.679429
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
21.517
設定日
04/24/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
VERTFOF:BZ
Vertice FOF Macro Multimerca
393.87 千 7.94 百万 36.91
TOPDIII:BZ
Itau Top DI Ii RF Referencia
200.22 千 2.88 百万 13.39
LSALOCA:BZ
Vertice FOF Long & Short Alo
83.23 千 2.74 百万 12.71
IDKA3FI:BZ
Itau Vertice Renda Fixa Pre
176.12 千 2.08 百万 9.67
SPXRCRS:BZ
Vertice SPX Raptor FIC FI Mu
1.00 百万 1.83 百万 8.49
MSTLBII:BZ
Itau FOF Master Long Bias II
68.32 千 1.28 百万 5.96
FIFMULX:BZ
Itau Fund of Funds Multigest
175.84 千 1.22 百万 5.65
FOFSTRP:BZ
Itau Vertice Fof Global Str
59.11 千 593.68 千 2.76
IVIBVEQ:BZ
Itau Vertice Ibovespa Equiti
40.78 千 487.40 千 2.26
IPCDRFC:BZ
Itau Private Credito Diferen
20.50 千 468.09 千 2.18
企業概要
Lorio Multimercado FIC FI Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所
Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-5029-2206
Webサイト
www.itaucustodia.com.br