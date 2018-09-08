LO Funds III - High Yield Co

LORECPA:LX
114.50
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
114.50 - 119.33
1年トータルリターン
-3.38%
年初来リターン
-2.85%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
52週レンジ
114.50 - 119.33
1年トータルリターン
-3.11%
年初来リターン
-2.85%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/07/2018)
114.499
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 12/16/2016)
140.471
設定日
12/21/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NATHALIA BARAZAL / JEROME HEMARD
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
1.68%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI021081:COR
2.06 千 1.95 百万 3.63
JK805226:COR
1.40 千 1.34 百万 2.51
EJ585482:COR
1.31 千 1.23 百万 2.30
EJ390541:COR
1.26 千 1.20 百万 2.24
EK487819:COR
1.40 千 1.19 百万 2.23
QZ744179:COR
11.00 千 1.16 百万 2.16
JV247533:COR
1.20 千 1.14 百万 2.14
AH026957:COR
1.24 千 1.11 百万 2.07
EK165190:COR
9.00 千 1.08 百万 2.03
EK472499:COR
1.20 千 1.06 百万 1.98
企業概要
LO Funds III - High Yield Convertible Bond is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to benefit from the recovery of credit and/or equity markets worldwide using convertible bonds and associated instruments usually rated below investment grade. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds convertible into equities.
住所
Lombard Odier Funds Europe SA
5 AlLee Scheffer
L-520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
+352-27-78-1000
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com