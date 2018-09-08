LO Funds III - High Yield Co
LORECPA:LX
114.50
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
114.50 - 119.33
1年トータルリターン
-3.38%
年初来リターン
-2.85%
52週レンジ
114.50 - 119.33
1年トータルリターン
-3.11%
年初来リターン
-2.85%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/07/2018)
114.499
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 12/16/2016)
140.471
設定日
12/21/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NATHALIA BARAZAL / JEROME HEMARD
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
1.68%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI021081:COR
|2.06 千
|1.95 百万
|3.63
|
JK805226:COR
|1.40 千
|1.34 百万
|2.51
|
EJ585482:COR
|1.31 千
|1.23 百万
|2.30
|
EJ390541:COR
|1.26 千
|1.20 百万
|2.24
|
EK487819:COR
|1.40 千
|1.19 百万
|2.23
|
QZ744179:COR
|11.00 千
|1.16 百万
|2.16
|
JV247533:COR
|1.20 千
|1.14 百万
|2.14
|
AH026957:COR
|1.24 千
|1.11 百万
|2.07
|
EK165190:COR
|9.00 千
|1.08 百万
|2.03
|
EK472499:COR
|1.20 千
|1.06 百万
|1.98
企業概要
LO Funds III - High Yield Convertible Bond is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to benefit from the recovery of credit and/or equity markets worldwide using convertible bonds and associated instruments usually rated below investment grade. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds convertible into equities.
住所Lombard Odier Funds Europe SA
5 AlLee Scheffer
L-520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号+352-27-78-1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com