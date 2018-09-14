Lord Money Market Fund
LORDMMA:CH
1.0000
CNY
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (b -) (on 06/29/2018)
9.593
設定日
05/05/2016
52週レンジ
1.0000 - 1.0000
前日終値
1.0000
52週レンジ
1.0000 - 1.0000
1年トータルリターン
3.55%
年初来リターン
2.50%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 06/29/2018)
9.593
設定日
05/05/2016
ファンドマネージャ
ZHAO TAO-TAO / QIAN ZHANG
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AS976407:COR
|550.00 千
|545.43 百万
|5.69
|
AT042000:COR
|500.00 千
|495.62 百万
|5.17
|
AT042016:COR
|500.00 千
|495.59 百万
|5.17
|
AT041995:COR
|500.00 千
|495.59 百万
|5.17
|
AS139750:COR
|300.00 千
|300.00 百万
|3.13
|
AS806617:COR
|300.00 千
|297.88 百万
|3.11
|
AS843066:COR
|300.00 千
|297.80 百万
|3.10
|
AS966138:COR
|300.00 千
|297.51 百万
|3.10
|
AS966109:COR
|300.00 千
|297.51 百万
|3.10
|
AS966098:COR
|300.00 千
|297.51 百万
|3.10
企業概要
Lord Money Market Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund targets to exceed the performance of the benchmark under the proper risk control .The fund invests in high liquid financial instruments,including cash, one year bank deposits and CDs, bonds with maturities less than 397 days and repos etc.
住所Lord Abbett China
No 1223 Huiya Building 12th Floor
Lu Jia Zui Ring Road
Shanghai 200120
China
電話番号86-021-6887-9999
Webサイトwww.lordabbettchina.com