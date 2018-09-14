Lord Abbett Core Plus Bond F
LOPLX:US
NASDAQ GM
14.63
USD
0.01
0.07%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.61 - 15.25
1年トータルリターン
-0.13%
年初来リターン
-0.69%
前日終値
14.64
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
14.63
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
13.135
設定日
04/05/2017
直近配当額 ( 09/14/2018)
0.004479601
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.49%
ファンドマネージャ
KEWJIN YUOH / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.28%
経費率
0.47%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FVU8:COM
|16.00
|1.82 百万
|13.46
|
TUU8:COM
|4.00
|848.94 千
|6.27
|
!!028XV1:MTG
|250.00
|251.46 千
|1.86
|
!!02D9B0:MTG
|250.00
|251.42 千
|1.86
|
AP894629:COR
|200.00
|193.95 千
|1.43
|
!!02EWMI:MTG
|250.00
|149.84 千
|1.11
|
AM027270:COR
|140.00
|138.41 千
|1.02
|
UXYU8:COM
|1.00
|128.34 千
|0.95
|
AM201522:COR
|127.00
|125.96 千
|0.93
|
FGG08775:MTG
|129.00
|122.02 千
|0.90
企業概要
Lord Abbett Core Plus Bond Fund seeks income and capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing in investment grade debt securities, but also may invest up to 35% of its net assets in high-yield debt securities. The Fund's benchmark is Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Universal Index.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com