Lord Abbett Core Plus Bond F

LOPLX:US
NASDAQ GM
14.63
USD
0.01
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.61 - 15.25
1年トータルリターン
-0.13%
年初来リターン
-0.69%
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
14.63
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
13.135
設定日
04/05/2017
直近配当額 ( 09/14/2018)
0.004479601
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.49%
ファンドマネージャ
KEWJIN YUOH / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.28%
経費率
0.47%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
FVU8:COM
16.00 1.82 百万 13.46
TUU8:COM
4.00 848.94 千 6.27
!!028XV1:MTG
250.00 251.46 千 1.86
!!02D9B0:MTG
250.00 251.42 千 1.86
AP894629:COR
200.00 193.95 千 1.43
!!02EWMI:MTG
250.00 149.84 千 1.11
AM027270:COR
140.00 138.41 千 1.02
UXYU8:COM
1.00 128.34 千 0.95
AM201522:COR
127.00 125.96 千 0.93
FGG08775:MTG
129.00 122.02 千 0.90
企業概要
Lord Abbett Core Plus Bond Fund seeks income and capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing in investment grade debt securities, but also may invest up to 35% of its net assets in high-yield debt securities. The Fund's benchmark is Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Universal Index.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com