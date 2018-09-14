London Life US Growth Fund P
LONUSF3:CN
30.58
CAD
0.05
0.17%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
22.85 - 30.75
1年トータルリターン
34.45%
年初来リターン
22.45%
前日終値
30.53
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
30.5802
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
141.860
設定日
05/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DANIEL P BECKER / PHILIP JAMES SANDERS "PHIL"
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life US Growth Fund (Putnam) is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The objective of the fund is to achieve long-term growth of capital. This fund invests solely in units of a mutual fund known as the MAXXUM American Equity Fund.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com