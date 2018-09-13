Longchamp Treasury Fund
LONTREA:FP
994.53
EUR
0.01
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
994.53 - 997.09
1年トータルリターン
-0.26%
年初来リターン
-0.19%
前日終値
994.54
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
994.53
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
49.726
設定日
04/25/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
企業概要
Longchamp Treasury Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the benchmark index. The Fund invests primarily in European and International equities. The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities.
住所Longchamp Asset Management
30 rue Galilee
75116 - Paris
France
電話番号-
Webサイト
-