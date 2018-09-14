London Life Smaller Co Fund
LONSMB1:CN
27.51
CAD
0.08
0.28%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
21.76 - 27.92
1年トータルリターン
26.87%
年初来リターン
17.90%
前日終値
27.44
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
27.5148
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
105.160
設定日
10/05/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHIL TALLER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Smaller Company Fund (Mackenzie) is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The fund's objective seeks to achieve above-average long-term capital growth. The fund invests in stock of North American small and mid-size companies.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com