London Life Short Term Bond
LONSHF2:CN
10.20
CAD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.16 - 10.29
1年トータルリターン
-0.04%
年初来リターン
-0.33%
前日終値
10.20
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.199
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
53.550
設定日
07/08/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JANET SALTER / JENNY WAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Short Term Bond Fund (Portico) is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's objective is to provide a high level of interest income by investing primarily in fixed income securities issued by Canadian governments and corporations.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com