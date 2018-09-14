London Life Science and Tech

LONSCFE:CN
33.91
CAD
0.04
0.13%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
25.48 - 34.72
1年トータルリターン
32.22%
年初来リターン
20.29%
前日終値
33.87
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
33.9137
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
202.740
設定日
05/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARTIN ROSE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Science and Technology Fund (Great-West Life Investment Management) is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The investment objective of the fund is to provide above-average long-term capital growth. This segregated fund invests primarily in the Canadian and U.S. science and technology companies.
住所
London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号
1-519-432-5281
Webサイト
www.londonlife.com