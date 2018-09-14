London Life Science and Tech
LONSCF2:CN
35.89
CAD
0.05
0.13%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
26.73 - 36.73
1年トータルリターン
33.40%
年初来リターン
21.05%
前日終値
35.84
52週レンジ
26.73 - 36.73
1年トータルリターン
33.49%
年初来リターン
21.05%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
35.8875
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
202.740
設定日
05/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARTIN ROSE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Science and Technology Fund (Great-West Life Investment Management) is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The investment objective of the fund is to provide above-average long-term capital growth. This segregated fund invests primarily in the Canadian and U.S. science and technology companies.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com