London Life Real Estate GWL
LONREFE:CN
13.15
CAD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.62 - 13.15
1年トータルリターン
4.11%
年初来リターン
3.31%
前日終値
13.15
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
13.1478
資産総額 (十億 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
2.480
設定日
05/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Real Estate GWL Fund is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The objective of the fund is to provide a stable to rising-level of income with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. This fund invests, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio consisting primarily of income producing real estate properties, diversified by type and location across Canada.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com