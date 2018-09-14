London Life Precious Metals
LONPRB1:CN
6.87
CAD
0.02
0.30%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
6.75 - 9.07
1年トータルリターン
-21.91%
年初来リターン
-21.67%
前日終値
6.89
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
6.8701
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
113.130
設定日
10/05/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BENOIT GERVAIS / ONNO RUTTEN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Precious Metals Mackenzie Fund is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The objective of the fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation. This fund invests solely in units of a mutual fund known as the MAXXUM Precious Metals Fund.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com