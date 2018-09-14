London Life North American B
LONNAB3:CN
15.39
CAD
0.02
0.12%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.36 - 15.62
1年トータルリターン
7.70%
年初来リターン
1.68%
前日終値
15.37
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
15.3912
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
88.180
設定日
10/05/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DALE HAYNES / DAVE GILL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life North American Balanced London Capital Fund is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The fund's objective seeks to achieve a balance between capital growth and income. The fund invests primarily in high-quality Canadian and foreign stocks, Canadian bonds, and short-term securities.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com