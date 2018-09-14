London Life North American O
LONN1B1:CN
19.87
CAD
0.03
0.17%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
17.55 - 20.08
1年トータルリターン
13.89%
年初来リターン
5.94%
前日終値
19.84
ファンド分類
North American Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
19.8704
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
226.070
設定日
10/05/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life North American Opportunity Mackenzie Fund is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. The objective of the fund is to provide above-average long-term capital growth. This fund invests largely in North American technologically advanced companies.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com