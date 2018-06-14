London Life Franklin Templet
LONMOB3:CN
13.71
CAD
0.06
0.46%
更新日時 20:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
13.33 - 13.89
1年トータルリターン
-0.47%
年初来リターン
-0.42%
前日終値
13.65
52週レンジ
13.33 - 13.89
1年トータルリターン
-0.56%
年初来リターン
-0.42%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
13.7099
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
38.880
設定日
10/05/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Franklin Templeton Moderate Income Portfolio Solutions Group Fund is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. This fund's objective is to provide interest income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing primarily in units of fixed income funds with a smaller portion in units of Canadian and foreign equity funds.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com