London Life Fidelity Moderat
LONMO33:CN
13.20
CAD
0.06
0.42%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.64 - 13.23
1年トータルリターン
1.36%
年初来リターン
0.71%
前日終値
13.14
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
13.2002
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
33.080
設定日
05/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Fidelity Moderate Income (Portfolio Solutions Group) is a Segregated Fund incorporated in Canada. This fund's objective is to provide interest income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing primarily in units of fixed income funds with a smaller portion in units of Canadian and foreign equity funds.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com